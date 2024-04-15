Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 452 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Danaher in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,207,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Danaher by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 319,898 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $74,005,000 after acquiring an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Danaher by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Danaher by 240.2% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 728 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total transaction of $816,724.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. Barclays upped their price target on Danaher from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.43.

Shares of Danaher stock opened at $239.95 on Monday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $182.09 and a one year high of $259.00. The company has a market cap of $177.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $249.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 17.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 7.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

