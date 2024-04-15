Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Reduces Stock Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,660 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1,224.1% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,610,412 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $123,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,791 shares during the period. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 5,092.4% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 12,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,069 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 83.3% in the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,496 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 253,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,317,000 after purchasing an additional 27,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 850,257 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,409 shares during the last quarter. 79.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EW has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.33.

Insider Activity

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.83, for a total transaction of $944,130.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $3,390,542.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $567,993.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,925.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 194,004 shares of company stock valued at $17,166,254. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

Edwards Lifesciences stock opened at $90.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $90.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 3.38. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1 year low of $60.57 and a 1 year high of $96.12. The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 23.56% and a net margin of 23.35%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

