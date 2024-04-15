Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 235 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its holdings in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $1,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $217,799,000. Capital Research Global Investors purchased a new stake in LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $117,183,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 1,732.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 568,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,055,000 after buying an additional 537,272 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,772,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,833,000 after acquiring an additional 380,373 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPLA. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on LPL Financial from $266.00 to $269.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded LPL Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $254.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LPL Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $268.36.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,798,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total transaction of $2,563,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 34,807 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.54, for a total transaction of $9,277,457.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,810 shares in the company, valued at $37,798,037.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,151 shares of company stock valued at $15,911,088 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

LPLA stock opened at $261.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $261.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $240.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.00 and a fifty-two week high of $274.35.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.33 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 57.68%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.79%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, fixed income, alternative investments, retirement and 529 education savings plans, and insurance.

Further Reading

