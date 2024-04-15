Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 350 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. reduced its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,807 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.4 %

HON opened at $196.16 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $198.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.77.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $220.25.

View Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.