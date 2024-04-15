Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. Sells 688 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. cut its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 688 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 11,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Datadog by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Stock Performance

Datadog stock opened at $127.51 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.60 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The company has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of 1,062.58 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $1,300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 299,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,879,750. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 10,006 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 146,439 shares in the company, valued at $18,304,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 730,990 shares of company stock valued at $93,915,631 over the last ninety days. 14.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DDOG. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Datadog from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $130.33.

Read Our Latest Report on DDOG

Datadog Company Profile

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.