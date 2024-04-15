Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Boosts Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938,263 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 78,598 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.35% of 3M worth $211,891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,161,000. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its position in 3M by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 20,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Simplicity Wealth LLC increased its position in 3M by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,651,000. Finally, Lauer Wealth LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $349,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.25% of the company’s stock.

3M Stock Down 2.0 %

MMM stock opened at $91.31 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $95.95 and a 200 day moving average of $97.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a PE ratio of -7.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. 3M has a 52 week low of $71.12 and a 52 week high of $95.67.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.11. 3M had a negative net margin of 21.40% and a positive return on equity of 62.45%. The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.61%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. 3M’s payout ratio is presently -47.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MMM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of 3M from $95.31 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $126.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of 3M from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at 3M

In other news, insider Rodriguez Beatriz Karin Chavez sold 426 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.32, for a total transaction of $39,328.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,141.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

