Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,184,753 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,664 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $223,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UBS. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in UBS Group by 61.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in UBS Group by 118.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,868 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in UBS Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

UBS stock opened at $28.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $18.71 and a one year high of $32.13.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The bank reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $10.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.06 billion. UBS Group had a net margin of 43.70% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a yield of 0.82%. This is an increase from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.00%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of UBS Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UBS Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

