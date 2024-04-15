Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Decreases Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 777,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 29,031 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of Deere & Company worth $310,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 5.2% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $14,541,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $229,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 27.1% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 32.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 27,985 shares during the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Deere & Company from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $425.00 to $401.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Melius lowered Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $433.28.

Deere & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $397.27 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $345.55 and a 1-year high of $450.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $384.71 and a 200-day moving average of $382.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.19 by $1.04. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 16.38%. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 27.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

