Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Has $230.88 Million Stock Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,715,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 101,438 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.57% of Digital Realty Trust worth $230,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,526 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,735,240,000 after acquiring an additional 971,032 shares during the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,113,000 after acquiring an additional 836,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,925,000 after acquiring an additional 793,445 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:DLR opened at $142.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.51. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.33 and a fifty-two week high of $154.18.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total transaction of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

