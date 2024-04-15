Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Increases Stock Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 12.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 879,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,033 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.50% of Public Storage worth $268,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $670,512,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Public Storage by 111,535.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares in the last quarter. Second Half Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at approximately $290,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Public Storage by 29.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,168,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,032,000 after purchasing an additional 729,262 shares in the last quarter. 78.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on PSA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $267.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $305.00.

Public Storage Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $272.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $312.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $282.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.56.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.15 by ($1.94). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a net margin of 45.34% and a return on equity of 35.31%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.93 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.50%.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

