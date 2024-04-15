Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 32,106 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,801,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 32,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.25% of Starbucks worth $268,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 3.0% during the third quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,305 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 2.4% during the third quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 4,200 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,260 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.3% during the third quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,422 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% during the third quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 8,269 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of SBUX opened at $84.92 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $84.29 and a 1-year high of $115.48.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 50.76% and a net margin of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 60.96%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $102.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.03, for a total value of $305,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 84,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,912,906.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $375,665. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.