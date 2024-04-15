Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 47,761 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,799,268 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 47,761 shares during the period. Chevron accounts for 0.5% of Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Chevron worth $715,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $158.96 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.01. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $172.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $47.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.93 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 57.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Chevron from $168.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.60.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,184.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

