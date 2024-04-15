Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 85,446 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,787,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 85,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 0.21% of United Parcel Service worth $281,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Inc. OK bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at $5,932,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 37.8% during the fourth quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 2,474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,871,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 892 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UPS shares. Robert W. Baird raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. TheStreet raised United Parcel Service from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut United Parcel Service from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Redburn Atlantic raised United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.61.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS opened at $144.91 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.57. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.50%. This is a positive change from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.70%.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

