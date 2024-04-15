Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Sells 95,708 Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,369,762 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95,708 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned 4.24% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $210,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 2,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other CRISPR Therapeutics news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.48, for a total value of $1,449,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,084,682.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James R. Kasinger sold 1,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total value of $152,408.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 57,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,570,747.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,410 shares of company stock valued at $9,234,677 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance

CRSP stock opened at $60.67 on Monday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $37.55 and a twelve month high of $91.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.01 and a 200-day moving average of $63.21.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $201.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.41) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3253.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -6.24 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRSP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $61.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CRISPR Therapeutics from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.93.

View Our Latest Report on CRSP

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.