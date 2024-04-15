Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,261,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,029 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.26% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $239,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,423,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,696,223,000 after buying an additional 61,408 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 105,777.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,772,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,617,156,000 after buying an additional 9,763,286 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,278,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,575,881,000 after buying an additional 31,821 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,293,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,041,503,000 after buying an additional 2,075,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,979,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,137,960,000 after buying an additional 271,408 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Marsh & McLennan Companies

In related news, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total value of $305,582.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,374.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 9,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $2,048,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,291,675. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.16, for a total transaction of $305,582.76. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,923 shares in the company, valued at $611,374.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $7,448,163 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Down 0.6 %

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $198.07 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $202.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $97.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.90. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $209.20.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.54 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.72% and a net margin of 16.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is presently 37.72%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MMC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $212.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $212.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. TD Cowen began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $204.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates through Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions, and insurance program management services.

