Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 866 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Sun Communities by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 34,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sun Communities by 2,782.0% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 227,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,934,000 after purchasing an additional 219,698 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Sun Communities by 50.8% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 562,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,535,000 after purchasing an additional 189,510 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Sun Communities by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,013,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,978,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Sun Communities in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.17.

Sun Communities Stock Down 1.6 %

SUI stock opened at $120.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.74 and a 52-week high of $141.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $128.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.72 and a beta of 0.80.

Sun Communities Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Sun Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 329.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sun Communities

In other Sun Communities news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total transaction of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $525,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 66,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,789,700.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $912,460 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Company Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

Featured Articles

