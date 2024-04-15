Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Capital Advisors Inc. OK

Capital Advisors Inc. OK lowered its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,816 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 771 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Target were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Plancorp LLC raised its stake in Target by 2.1% during the first quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its stake in Target by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 7,059 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Target by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Target by 4.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Target by 0.4% during the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,760 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,517,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TGT opened at $166.12 on Monday. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.93 and a fifty-two week high of $181.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.70 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $161.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.41.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.57. Target had a return on equity of 33.41% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $31.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.89 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. Target’s payout ratio is 49.27%.

In related news, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.88, for a total transaction of $786,048.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,487 shares in the company, valued at $6,576,658.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Melissa K. Kremer sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.05, for a total transaction of $495,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,527 shares in the company, valued at $5,038,481.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,600 shares of company stock valued at $8,819,598 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TGT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Target from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $149.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Barclays raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Target from $125.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Target from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.04.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

