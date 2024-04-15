TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TEL. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $153.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $142.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $142.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.06. The firm has a market cap of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.39. TE Connectivity has a 52-week low of $115.00 and a 52-week high of $147.98.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electronics maker reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 20.69% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.67%.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 99,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.00, for a total transaction of $14,367,888.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,386,096. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 3,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,479 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.1% during the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 1,990 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. BOKF NA now owns 840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 3.6% in the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

