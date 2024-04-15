Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Technogym Trading Up 12.8 %
Shares of TCCHF stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.
About Technogym
