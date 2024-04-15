Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Technogym S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TCCHF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 434,300 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the March 15th total of 557,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Technogym Trading Up 12.8 %

Shares of TCCHF stock opened at $10.15 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.45. Technogym has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $10.15.

About Technogym

Technogym S.p.A., a wellness company, designs, manufactures, and sells fitness equipment worldwide. The company offers a range of wellness, physical exercise, and rehabilitation solutions. Its products include treadmills, exercise bikes, elliptical cross trainers, rowers, stair climbers, upper body trainers, plate loaded equipment, weight benches and racks, free weights, functional training equipment, and stretching equipment; and exercise tools, such as exercise mat, floor mat, loop band resistance, elastic bands, power band resistance, jump rope, foam roller, wellness ball, balance pad, balance dome, slam ball, and medicine ball, as well as personal line products.

