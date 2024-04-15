Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Posted by on Apr 15th, 2024

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 766,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %

Shares of TPST opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.76. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.

Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPSTGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tempest Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Tempest Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempest Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 147.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 20,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tempest Therapeutics by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 102,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 35,372 shares during the last quarter. 22.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tempest Therapeutics

About Tempest Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempest Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempest Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.