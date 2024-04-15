Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST) Short Interest Up 26.5% in March

Tempest Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 969,700 shares, an increase of 26.5% from the March 15th total of 766,800 shares. Currently, 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,030,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Tempest Therapeutics Stock Down 6.8 %
Shares of TPST opened at $3.59 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of -1.76. Tempest Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a current ratio of 4.29.
Tempest Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.04. On average, analysts predict that Tempest Therapeutics will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tempest Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 20th.
Tempest Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops small molecule therapeutics that combine both tumor-targeted and immune-mediated mechanisms to treat various tumors. The company's two clinical programs are TPST-1495, a dual antagonist of EP2 and EP4, receptors of prostaglandin E2, which is in a Phase 1 trial to treat solid tumors; and TPST-1120, a selective antagonist of peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor alpha that is in a Phase 1 trial for the treatment of solid tumors.
