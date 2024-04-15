TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a drop of 16.9% from the March 15th total of 3,190,000 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

TETRA Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TETRA Technologies stock opened at $4.63 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.63. TETRA Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.56 and a 1-year high of $6.77. The company has a market cap of $607.16 million, a P/E ratio of 23.15 and a beta of 2.20.

TETRA Technologies (NYSE:TTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. TETRA Technologies had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 4.12%. The firm had revenue of $153.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.76 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that TETRA Technologies will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TETRA Technologies

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TETRA Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $237,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,860,000. CenterBook Partners LP grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 571,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after buying an additional 146,680 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TETRA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of TETRA Technologies by 174.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 919,128 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after buying an additional 583,854 shares during the period. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Northland Securities started coverage on TETRA Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TETRA Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services and solutions company. It operates through two segments, Completion Fluids & Products Division and Water & Flowback Services. The Completion Fluids & Products segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

