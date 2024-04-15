The European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ESCT) Sets New 52-Week High at $172.60

The European Smaller Companies Trust PLC (LON:ESCT – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 172.60 ($2.18) and last traded at GBX 170.20 ($2.15), with a volume of 76973 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 170.60 ($2.16).

The European Smaller Companies Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.29. The firm has a market cap of £681.34 million, a P/E ratio of 858.50 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 164.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 155.76.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be paid a GBX 1.45 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. The European Smaller Companies Trust’s payout ratio is currently 2,500.00%.

The European Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

TR European Growth Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

