The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Price Target to $16.00

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Free Report) had its target price raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

PAGP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank began coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. They set a sector outperform rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Plains GP from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $19.28.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP opened at $18.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Plains GP has a 1 year low of $12.59 and a 1 year high of $19.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.52.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.88 billion. Plains GP had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 1.33%. Sell-side analysts expect that Plains GP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.3175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s payout ratio is 124.51%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Plains GP by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,333,168 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,772,217 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774,438 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,645,531 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $74,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721,120 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,958,406 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,884 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plains GP by 68.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,254,876 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $40,491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,722 shares during the period. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream infrastructure systems in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the gathering and transporting crude oil and NGLs using pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

