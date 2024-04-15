The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF) Short Interest Up 28.9% in March

The Korea Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 28.9% from the March 15th total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Korea Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in The Korea Fund by 22.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 2,280 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 10.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 27,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Korea Fund during the third quarter valued at $55,000. 1607 Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Korea Fund by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 451,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,572,000 after purchasing an additional 5,316 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Korea Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $244,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Korea Fund alerts:

The Korea Fund Stock Performance

Shares of The Korea Fund stock opened at $23.92 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.39. The Korea Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.30 and a fifty-two week high of $25.56.

The Korea Fund Company Profile

The Korea Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Korea. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for The Korea Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Korea Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.