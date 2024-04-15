Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Tokuyama Co. (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a growth of 23.1% from the March 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Tokuyama Stock Performance

OTCMKTS TKYMY opened at $8.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.16. Tokuyama has a twelve month low of $7.27 and a twelve month high of $9.04.

Get Tokuyama alerts:

Tokuyama (OTCMKTS:TKYMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $569.86 million during the quarter. Tokuyama had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 5.04%.

About Tokuyama

Tokuyama Corporation produces and sells various chemical products in Japan. The company operates through six segments: Chemicals, Cement, Electronics and Advanced Materials, Life Science, Eco Business, and Others. The Chemicals segment offers caustic soda, soda ash, calcium chloride, sodium silicate cullet, sodium bicarbonate, purified, vinyl chloride monomer, polyvinyl chloride resin, propylene oxide, methylene chloride, and chloroform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tokuyama Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tokuyama and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.