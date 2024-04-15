Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Short Interest Update

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,550,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the March 15th total of 10,590,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.4 days.

TSCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $239.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TSCO opened at $244.89 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $223.39. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $268.02.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 53.60% and a net margin of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.61%.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,673 shares in the company, valued at $2,418,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.00, for a total value of $1,114,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,314,246. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 8,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $2,168,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,418,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 90,090 shares of company stock worth $21,201,877 over the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,006 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 12,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,565,000 after acquiring an additional 8,129 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter worth about $611,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,238 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,456,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

