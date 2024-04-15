TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.67.

Separately, Truist Financial lowered TreeHouse Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th.

Shares of NYSE THS opened at $36.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.15. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $34.76 and a twelve month high of $55.30.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $910.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.87 million. TreeHouse Foods had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 1.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TreeHouse Foods will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JANA Partners Management LP purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,877,000. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 441,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,258,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TreeHouse Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,739,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 385,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,802,000 after purchasing an additional 84,135 shares during the period. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

