Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Trevena Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena

Shares of TRVN opened at $0.38 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.59. Trevena has a 52-week low of $0.30 and a 52-week high of $3.28. The firm has a market cap of $6.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 4.66, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trevena

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

