Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN – Free Report) in a report issued on Sunday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Trevena in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.
Trevena Stock Performance
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trevena
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trevena in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 166.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 45,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28,303 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trevena by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 70,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 24,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Trevena during the 2nd quarter worth $70,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Trevena
Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel medicines for patients affected by central nervous system disorders. Its lead product candidates include OLINVYK (Oliceridine) injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain; TRV250, a G protein biased delta-opioid receptor agonist for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.
