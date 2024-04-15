Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Position Cut by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. trimmed its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 38.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,691 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,675 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after purchasing an additional 445,877 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Twilio

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total transaction of $51,662.63. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at $10,244,865.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 1,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.01, for a total transaction of $106,738.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,529,034.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 841 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $51,662.63. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 166,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,244,865.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,958 shares of company stock worth $1,910,447 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TWLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities cut Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, HSBC cut Twilio from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.90.

Twilio Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of TWLO stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.88 and its 200-day moving average is $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.64. Twilio Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.02 and a 52 week high of $78.16.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Twilio Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

