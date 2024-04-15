United Community Banks (UCBI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. United Community Banks had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 8.32%. The business had revenue of $165.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect United Community Banks to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

United Community Banks Stock Performance

United Community Banks stock opened at $24.78 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.21. United Community Banks has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.94.

United Community Banks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Community Banks

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is currently 59.35%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UCBI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 50,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in United Community Banks by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in United Community Banks by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in United Community Banks by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in United Community Banks by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 90,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,234,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UCBI shares. TheStreet cut shares of United Community Banks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 1st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of United Community Banks in a report on Monday, January 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Community Banks to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

