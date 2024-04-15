US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Short Interest Up 24.4% in March

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,700 shares, a growth of 24.4% from the March 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF stock opened at $43.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.31. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $39.96 and a 12 month high of $51.35.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1543 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile

The US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (UTHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 30-year US Treasury bond. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 30-year tenor on the yield curve.

