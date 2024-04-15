Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Sells 815 Shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in HSBC were worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC stock opened at $40.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $34.89 and a 52 week high of $42.47. The company has a market capitalization of $154.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03.

HSBC Increases Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by ($0.33). HSBC had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $13.02 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that HSBC Holdings plc will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is an increase from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.26%. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HSBC. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $811.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on HSBC

HSBC Profile

(Free Report)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.