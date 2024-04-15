Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Sunday.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.7 %

VNDA stock opened at $4.12 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $7.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.05 million, a P/E ratio of 82.40 and a beta of 0.76.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.05. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $45.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.00 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNDA. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 1,089.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,633,788 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 471.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,631,140 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,075,000 after buying an additional 1,345,529 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,551,912 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,907,000 after buying an additional 824,114 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,810,016 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,238,000 after buying an additional 711,086 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,750,655 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,559,000 after buying an additional 611,564 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

About Vanda Pharmaceuticals

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

