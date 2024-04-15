Vanguard Group Inc. Acquires 151,808 Shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KALV – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,732,489 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,808 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 5.01% of KalVista Pharmaceuticals worth $16,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in KalVista Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 225.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,492 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 3,113 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 148.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,572 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in KalVista Pharmaceuticals by 236.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,958 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 4,189 shares in the last quarter.

Get KalVista Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par purchased 19,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,316,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,943,265.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Andrew Crockett sold 24,888 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $351,169.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,980,074.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Venrock Healthcare Capital Par bought 19,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,495.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 4,316,046 shares in the company, valued at $54,943,265.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 266,506 shares of company stock worth $3,554,466 and have sold 75,978 shares worth $1,070,918. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KALV opened at $11.89 on Monday. KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.21. The company has a market capitalization of $501.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 0.88.

KalVista Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by ($0.09). Research analysts predict that KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KALV shares. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on KalVista Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of KalVista Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday.

Get Our Latest Report on KALV

KalVista Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

KalVista Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule protease inhibitors for diseases with unmet needs in the United States. The company's product portfolio comprises small molecule plasma kallikrein inhibitors targeting hereditary angioedema (HAE) and diabetic macular edema (DME); and oral plasma kallikrein inhibitors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KalVista Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.