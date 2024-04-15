Vanguard Group Inc. Has $18.68 Million Stock Position in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC)

Vanguard Group Inc. lessened its holdings in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,528,704 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 82,191 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.33% of EnLink Midstream worth $18,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENLC. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of EnLink Midstream by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,453 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $786,000 after purchasing an additional 18,487 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in EnLink Midstream by 34.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 175,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,797,000 after acquiring an additional 24,361 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in EnLink Midstream by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,225,310 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $108,324,000 after acquiring an additional 746,457 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in EnLink Midstream by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,723,580 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,633,000 after acquiring an additional 231,880 shares in the last quarter. 45.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ENLC shares. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on EnLink Midstream in a report on Friday, March 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EnLink Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EnLink Midstream from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of EnLink Midstream from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, EnLink Midstream currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.43.

EnLink Midstream Price Performance

ENLC stock opened at $13.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.82 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.57. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a 1 year low of $8.45 and a 1 year high of $14.18.

EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. EnLink Midstream had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.99%. Research analysts anticipate that EnLink Midstream, LLC will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EnLink Midstream Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a $0.132 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. EnLink Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 120.45%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $3,026,668.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 534,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Benjamin D. Lamb sold 250,552 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $3,026,668.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 534,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,450,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jan Philipp Rossbach sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.32, for a total value of $616,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 58,410 shares in the company, valued at $719,611.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

EnLink Midstream Company Profile

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

