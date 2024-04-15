Vanguard Group Inc. Has $20.32 Million Position in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS)

Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Altus Power, Inc. (NYSE:AMPS – Free Report) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,871,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 438,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 2.42% of Altus Power worth $20,324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Altus Power in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Altus Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 46.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Altus Power Stock Performance

Shares of AMPS stock opened at $4.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $669.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.13 and a beta of 0.88. Altus Power, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.08 and a 52 week high of $7.28. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Altus Power ( NYSE:AMPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Altus Power had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 6.03%. The company had revenue of $34.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.85 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Altus Power, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Altus Power in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Altus Power in a report on Thursday. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Altus Power from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altus Power has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Insider Activity at Altus Power

In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Lars Norell sold 40,000 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.58, for a total value of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,654,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,834,381.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony Savino sold 34,725 shares of Altus Power stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total transaction of $243,769.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,907,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,430,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,673 shares of company stock valued at $530,948. 31.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altus Power Company Profile

Altus Power, Inc, a clean electrification company, develops, owns, constructs, and operates roof, ground, and carport-based photovoltaic solar energy generation and storage systems. It serves commercial, industrial, public sector, and community solar customers. Altus Power, Inc was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Articles

