Vanguard Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Vanguard Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA – Free Report) by 16.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,535,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,944,236 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 7.58% of Qurate Retail worth $17,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 2.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,219,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,692,000 after acquiring an additional 490,593 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Qurate Retail by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,301,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,980 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,036,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,814,000 after purchasing an additional 98,285 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Qurate Retail by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,922,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,752,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 187.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 13,492,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,994,000 after purchasing an additional 8,802,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ QRTEA opened at $1.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $395.67 million, a P/E ratio of -2.73 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.61. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.88.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail ( NASDAQ:QRTEA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter. Qurate Retail had a positive return on equity of 14.46% and a negative net margin of 1.33%.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

