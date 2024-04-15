Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 243,796 Shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Vanguard Group Inc. lowered its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,796 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 9.23% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust worth $17,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares in the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 190.3% in the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 47.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,231 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 49.08% of the company’s stock.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Stock Performance

Shares of ILPT stock opened at $3.93 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.68. The company has a quick ratio of 5.04, a current ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The firm has a market cap of $258.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.73. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $1.64 and a 12 month high of $4.88.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is -2.41%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (Nasdaq: ILPT) is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on owning and leasing high quality distribution and logistics properties. As of December 31, 2023, ILPT's portfolio consisted of 411 properties containing approximately 60 million rentable square feet located in 39 states.

