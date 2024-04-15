Vanguard Group Inc. Sells 953 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO)

Vanguard Group Inc. reduced its holdings in CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSE:CTO – Free Report) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,061,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 4.68% of CTO Realty Growth worth $17,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 3.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 60,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth during the first quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 57.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. 67.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CTO has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded CTO Realty Growth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners began coverage on CTO Realty Growth in a report on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of NYSE:CTO opened at $16.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $385.72 million, a P/E ratio of 563.67 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 3.77. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.63 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is currently 5,066.67%.

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties located primarily in higher growth markets in the United States. CTO also externally manages and owns a meaningful interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE), a publicly traded net lease REIT.

