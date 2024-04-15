Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Short Interest Down 17.0% in March

Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the March 15th total of 3,410,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,030,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.7 days. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Vector Group Stock Performance

Shares of Vector Group stock opened at $9.85 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.82. Vector Group has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $13.43. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.02.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $360.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.60 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 12.89%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Vector Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.12%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is 68.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. TheStreet lowered Vector Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quarry LP grew its stake in Vector Group by 82.1% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Vector Group by 51.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Vector Group by 187.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Vector Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vector Group

Vector Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates in two segments, Tobacco and Real Estate. The company produces cigarettes under the Montego, EAGLE 20's, Pyramid, Grand Prix, Liggett Select, Eve, and USA brand names, as well as various partner and private label brands.

Further Reading

