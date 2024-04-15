Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Given “Outperform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $500.00 target price on the pharmaceutical company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 26.09% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on VRTX. Maxim Group cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $457.00 to $462.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $438.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $456.00 to $508.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $424.62.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $396.55 on Monday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $316.43 and a 12-month high of $448.40. The company has a market capitalization of $102.49 billion, a PE ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $416.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $396.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.91% and a net margin of 36.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total transaction of $150,697.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $420.24, for a total transaction of $577,409.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,066,242.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.70, for a total value of $150,697.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,755,762.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,381 shares of company stock valued at $5,203,249 over the last 90 days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,706 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,385,000 after acquiring an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $728,000. Strategic Planning Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Planning Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $137,975,000. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

