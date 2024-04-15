Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Raised to $55.00 at Mizuho

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $54.00 to $55.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 2.62% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on VTLE. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Vital Energy from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $86.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vital Energy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Vital Energy from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VTLE

Vital Energy Stock Down 1.1 %

VTLE opened at $56.48 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Vital Energy has a twelve month low of $40.00 and a twelve month high of $62.87. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 3.24.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $444.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.85 million. Vital Energy had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 44.91%. Vital Energy’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vital Energy will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Vital Energy

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vital Energy during the third quarter valued at $31,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vital Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vital Energy by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 937 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vital Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. 86.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.