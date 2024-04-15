Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report) by 86.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 4,220.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 189.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Warrior Met Coal alerts:

Warrior Met Coal Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HCC opened at $62.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.89. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.97 and a twelve month high of $69.97.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $393.04 million. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 28.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, Director Alan H. Schumacher acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.15 per share, with a total value of $116,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,200.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCC. UBS Group began coverage on Warrior Met Coal in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.60.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HCC

Warrior Met Coal Profile

(Free Report)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Warrior Met Coal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warrior Met Coal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.