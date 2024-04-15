Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the two research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company.

Separately, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WASH. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 16,450.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Washington Trust Bancorp by 641.3% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 31.6% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 27.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Washington Trust Bancorp by 37.7% in the third quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WASH opened at $24.92 on Monday. Washington Trust Bancorp has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The firm has a market cap of $424.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $45.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.38 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 10.53%. Research analysts expect that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.99%. Washington Trust Bancorp’s payout ratio is 79.72%.

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment offers deposit accounts, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand deposits, NOW and savings accounts, money market and retirement deposit accounts, and time deposits; various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages, and construction and development loans; commercial and industrial loans comprising working capital, equipment financing, and financing for other business-related purposes; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

