Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) Shares Purchased by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Free Report) by 33.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,562 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Wave Life Sciences were worth $175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 227.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,624,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,834,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 91.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,329,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,840,000 after acquiring an additional 636,873 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 136.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,317,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,223,000 after acquiring an additional 760,071 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 1,759.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,238,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,171,432 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 372.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,184,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,311,000 after acquiring an additional 933,688 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WVE shares. HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $8.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research note on Monday, April 1st. SVB Leerink raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.14.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

WVE stock opened at $5.80 on Monday. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a 12 month low of $3.15 and a 12 month high of $7.67. The firm has a market cap of $709.22 million, a PE ratio of -10.55 and a beta of -1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.24.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Wave Life Sciences

In related news, CFO Kyle Moran sold 15,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $96,437.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,292.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 31.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wave Life Sciences Company Profile

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

