WCM Investment Management LLC Acquires Shares of 6,366 Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,366 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,242,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 49 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 270.0% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 74 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt bought 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $389.29 per share, with a total value of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LULU opened at $336.13 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $432.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.56. The stock has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $326.93 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $531.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $550.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $500.00 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $485.39.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

