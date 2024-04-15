WCM Investment Management LLC Has $818,000 Stock Holdings in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its stake in Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,342 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brookfield were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BN. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 4,670.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Brookfield in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BN. CIBC boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $41.00 to $42.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 11th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Brookfield from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Brookfield from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brookfield has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ocm Growth Holdings Llc sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total value of $11,330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,492,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,526,263.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brookfield Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BN opened at $39.30 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.43. Brookfield Co. has a 1 year low of $28.84 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.14. Brookfield had a return on equity of 3.22% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $24.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brookfield Co. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Brookfield Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This is an increase from Brookfield’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 12th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is 51.61%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

Featured Articles

