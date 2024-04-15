WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $210,000 in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Robert Half during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Robert Half in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Robert Half by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half during the third quarter valued at $39,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Robert Half alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RHI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Robert Half from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Robert Half Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of RHI opened at $72.07 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.70. Robert Half Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a P/E/G ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 1.26.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Robert Half had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.37 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Robert Half Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Robert Half’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. Robert Half’s payout ratio is presently 54.78%.

Robert Half Profile

(Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.