WCM Investment Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 681 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,374 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,491,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 3rd quarter worth $341,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth $1,093,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5,351.1% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 421,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $131,665,000 after buying an additional 413,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 3,152 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total transaction of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $959,422.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO D Christian Koch sold 6,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.53, for a total value of $2,242,958.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,114,169.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David W. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.54, for a total value of $236,978.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,422.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,255 shares of company stock valued at $5,231,360 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $389.17.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $373.14 on Monday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $205.10 and a 1-year high of $403.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $364.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $312.68.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The conglomerate reported $4.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.70. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.31%.

About Carlisle Companies

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

