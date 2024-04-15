WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases Shares of 2,998 iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graypoint LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 32,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 8,294 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,020,000. Financial Council Asset Management Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 53,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $211,000.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

ACWX opened at $51.97 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $44.89 and a 12-month high of $53.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $52.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.95.

About iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.